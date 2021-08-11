Cancel
Texas State

2021 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists Announced

By Delaney Granberry
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
The final countdown to three of the most coveted food titles in all of Texas begins. The State Fair of Texas is proud to present the 17th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards. On Sunday, August 29, three winners will be crowned in the categories of: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.” The competition began in early July with an impressive 43 entries represented by 26 concessionaires. Of those entries, 32 were selected as semi-finalists. Each entry was evaluated on four Fair-food elements: uniqueness, creativity, presentation, and taste. After some tasty tests and delicious dishes, votes were cast and the results are finally in! Now the top ten finalists must present themselves to a prestigious panel of celebrity judges in hopes of securing one of the top spots. If your favorite entry did not make the final cut, fret not, concessionaires may still choose to introduce their creation at their stand as a new food during this year’s Fair.

