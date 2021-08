Of all the issues facing Boston’s five major candidates for mayor, the squishiest may be how to spend as much as $560 million the city will receive in U.S. COVID relief granted under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). About $137 million of that is already in this year's budget. But the remaining hundreds of millions comes attached to reams of federal paperwork, so all the candidates speak in general terms when they outline how they would spend this unprecedented windfall.