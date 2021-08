Sean Lock, a British comedian who also starred on cheeky comedy panel shows such as “8 Out of 10 Cats,” died of cancer, his agent announced Wednesday. He was 58. “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock,” according to a statement from Lock’s agency, Off the Kerb Productions, that was posted on Instagram. “He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy. Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children are respected at this difficult time.”