Edwin Calls for a Revival of Sensitivity With Locarno's 'Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash'

By Diego Cepeda
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesian film director Edwin, a festival darling whose films have been the trump card for Berlinale and Rotterdam, returns to the circuit with a new gem. “Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash,” which just had its world premiere in Locarno’s International Competition, is a genre-bending portrayal of an angry impotent young man stuck in the middle of the macho Indonesian Eighties.

