MACHINE HEAD Presented With Gold-Album Plaques For 'Burn My Eyes' Sales In U.K. (Video)
On December 4, 2020, MACHINE HEAD's debut album, 1994's "Burn My Eyes", was certified gold by the BPI (British Phonographic Industry) for sales in excess of 100,000 copies in the United Kingdom. Three of the musicians who played on the LP — guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn, drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader — along with the band's current bassist, Jared MacEachern, were presented with gold plaques for the effort after their "Burn My Eyes" "album play-thru" on Friday, August 6. You can now watch video of the presentation below.www.blabbermouth.net
