Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Tropical Storm Fred forms as extreme heat grips the US: Latest

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpFO2_0bOP0rBb00

NEW YORK — As Tropical Storm Fred takes aim on the Florida Keys, a heat wave is gripping 33 states.

Heat wave

A heat wave is spreading to the Northeast as well as parts of the Midwest, South and Pacific Northwest.

By Thursday, the heat index -- what the temperature feels like -- could climb to 103 degrees in Boston, 105 in New York City and 109 in Philadelphia.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued in New York City and Philadelphia. Boston has declared a heat emergency Wednesday through Friday.

“When it is this dangerously hot during the day and the temperatures do not drop at night, your body doesn’t have time to recover," Boston Mayor Kim Janey said. "I am urging everyone to drink lots of water and find ways to stay cool. Anyone who needs a place to beat the heat can come inside and rest in the air conditioning at one of our cooling centers."

The dangerously high temperatures are also reaching cities including Chicago, Memphis, Dallas, Portland and Sacramento.

Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred formed overnight near Puerto Rico, where gusty winds and heavy rain are hitting through the morning.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Dominican Republic, where Fred is expected to reach Wednesday afternoon.

A tropical storm watch was issued for the southern Bahamas for Thursday and Thursday night.

By Friday night into Saturday morning, Fred is expected to move over the Florida Keys with heavy rain and gusty winds.

It’s possible Fred could strengthen as it heads into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night into Sunday, though the forecast could change in the next few days.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Memphis, NY
City
Portland, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Heat Index#Tropical Storm#Temperature#Heat Wave#Extreme Weather#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

2 dead, 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Authorities combing areas of North Carolina flooded by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred said Thursday that two people have been found dead and about 20 were unaccounted for. Meanwhile, Fred — now a post-tropical cyclone — was pushing through New York and New England...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Sydney extends lockdown to fight COVID outbreak

SYDNEY — Sydney’s lockdown was extended throughout September on Friday and tougher pandemic restrictions were imposed, including a curfew and compulsory mask wearing outdoors. New South Wales state reported 642 locally acquired COVID-19 infections in the latest 24-hour period, the fourth consecutive day of tallies exceeding 600. Australia’s largest city...
New York City, NYPosted by
WOKV

Chuck Close, artist of monumental grids, dies at 81

NEW YORK — (AP) — Chuck Close, a painter, photographer and printmaker best known for his monumental grid portraits and photo-based paintings of family and famous friends, has died. He was 81. His attorney, John Silberman, said Close died Thursday at a hospital in Oceanside, New York. He did not...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Florida's bigger school districts require masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Four of the five largest school districts in Florida are defying an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis barring them from imposing strict mask mandates in schools. Board members took action Wednesday after seeing the numbers in Hillsborough and Palm Beach counties. School began a week...
Maine StatePosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Maine Sen. Angus King tests positive for virus

AUGUSTA, Maine — U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, a day after he began feeling ill, his office announced. King, an independent, says he’s definitely “not feeling great” but doing better than if he hadn’t been vaccinated. “I am taking this diagnosis very seriously,...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

Asia Today: Sydney lockdown extended, masks required outside

SYDNEY — (AP) — A lockdown in Australia's largest city was extended throughout September and tougher measures to curb the coronavirus's delta variant were imposed Friday, including a curfew and a mask mandate outdoors. New South Wales state, which includes Sydney, reported 642 locally acquired infections in the latest 24-hour...
California StatePosted by
WOKV

Toxic algae bloom considered in death of California family

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths of a Northern California couple, their baby and the family dog on a remote hiking trail, authorities said. The area in the Sierra National Forest where the bodies were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy