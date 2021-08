The Block Island Tourism Council met in secret to force him out as president last year, Steven Filippi claims. The matter is related to a television appearance by Filippi during the early days of the pandemic promoting the island as being “fully open for business,” which members of the board claimed broke a board agreement to limit communications while controversial policies were being set by the Town Council. Filippi, owner of Ballard’s Beach Resort, countered that he was speaking as a private citizen and an independent business person.