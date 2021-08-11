DSU’s Derr Named to CoSIDA Academic NAIA All-America First Team
Dakota State’s Alex Derr received CoSIDA Academic NAIA All-America First Team honors for Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country. Derr, a Sioux Falls native, finished his career with the Trojans last season with an All-America honor in the men’s 4 x 400-meter relay at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships last May. He swept all three most valuable athlete honors from the North Star Athletic Association and helped DSU capture their third consecutive team title.www.amazingmadison.com
