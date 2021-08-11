White Bear Township Board gives homeowner 90 days to comply

Picking up where they left off at their last meeting, the White Bear Township Board reopened a public hearing Aug. 2 on the property at 2125 Stillwater Road. Township Building Inspector Mike Johnson recounted his July 30 inspection of the property, starting at the top floor and working his way to the basement. He was able to gain only partial access to the top floor bedrooms, which he said were filled with personal items. There was no water service to the upstairs, and toilets, sinks and showers throughout the house did not work. The kitchen ceiling had collapsed, and there were no working appliances. Paneling on the main floor was warped and pulling away from the walls. Johnson said water had infiltrated the basement. Gas pipes were corroded and the furnace had been water damaged. Electrical service was also disconnected.