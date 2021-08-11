Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Bear Township, MN

White Bear Township Board gives homeowner 90 days to comply

By Cynthia Sowden/Contributor
presspubs.com
 8 days ago

Picking up where they left off at their last meeting, the White Bear Township Board reopened a public hearing Aug. 2 on the property at 2125 Stillwater Road. Township Building Inspector Mike Johnson recounted his July 30 inspection of the property, starting at the top floor and working his way to the basement. He was able to gain only partial access to the top floor bedrooms, which he said were filled with personal items. There was no water service to the upstairs, and toilets, sinks and showers throughout the house did not work. The kitchen ceiling had collapsed, and there were no working appliances. Paneling on the main floor was warped and pulling away from the walls. Johnson said water had infiltrated the basement. Gas pipes were corroded and the furnace had been water damaged. Electrical service was also disconnected.

www.presspubs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Stillwater, MN
City
White Bear Township, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Property Taxes#Board Chair#Press Publications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

US Capitol Police "still working" on bomb threat investigation. From CNN's Whitney Wild, Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz. Police are "still working" on the bomb threat investigation near the US Capitol, according to a tweet. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news briefing earlier that officials continue to...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
Posted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy