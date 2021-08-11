Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Germany

Desire to seek the truth

Daily Item
 8 days ago

I confess up front that I lack the “35 years of experience in the intelligence community” that Mr. Keller claims as his expertise in fighting world-wide communism (Letter to the Editor, Aug. 7). What I do have is a library card and I know the way to Penn State’s Pattee Library. The list of recommended steps toward undermining democracy does not appear anywhere in Karl Marx’s critique of 19th century European capitalism entitled the Communist Manifesto, published in 1848. My contention is easy to check. Go to the library, find the book, read it.

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Marx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#World War I#Communism#The Communist Manifesto#Penn State#European#Allied#American#The John Birch Society#Ltc#U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
Related
Jonathan RauchCity Journal

Truth and Governance

The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth, by Jonathan Rauch (Brookings Institution Press, 280 pp., $27.99) As the digital revolution dawned a few decades ago, commentators peddled optimism about its potential to expand humanity’s collective knowledge. Needless to say, that optimism has hit a few snags. The Internet has become a bazaar of information hawkers, where expertise is looked on with suspicion, traffic in hooey is high, and truth is harder and harder to discern.
Societyhappyherald.com

To Tell the Truth

Our culture is too polite. Yep, I said that. It may sound counterintuitive in this age of political division characterized by name-calling and absolute vitriol. But that is a different arena altogether. Peoples’ allegiance to their own viewpoint, tweeting and retweeting, is a circus of Barnum and Bailey proportions. Zero growth happens in that arena. I’m talking about our daily interactions with actual humans.
HealthSmoky Mountain News

The truth is not as simple as it seems

So here’s a reality of the explosion of information that we all live with today: it is now more difficult than ever — not easier — to discern the truth. In the early days of the internet we were all naïve enough to believe that the opposite was true, that having all the world’s knowledge available to us via a simple keystroke would put an end to lying hucksters and hyperbolic propaganda. Alas, it just isn’t so.
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

We must seek to tell 'whole truth' about our country's heritage

Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4. I thoroughly read your article in The Missourian on Aug. 4. It is important that we hear each other clearly on social issues of today as lines are so clearly drawn that we are inclined not to hear, understand or consider each other.
SocietyTimes and Democrat

COMMENTARY: The truth about CRT

Nearly six decades ago, Martin Luther King, Jr. fought for a better world, imploring us to judge others by “the content of their character.” He offered a vision of an America that united people across racial, political, and economic lines — a vision that we can all believe in. The...
Presidential ElectionDaily Item

Autonomy or democracy?

My response to Mr. Dobson (Letter to Editor Aug. 6) is that both he and I are right: the United States is a democratic republic. Every major government official is elected democratically at the local, state and federal levels or appointed by elected officials. Mr. Dobson assumes “republic” and “democracy”...
Video GamesIGN

Truth of the Kaiju

Walk left into the ruined building. Speak to Miwako Sawatari a bit. Go right out the entrance you came in through before. Speak to Nenji Ogata once he appears. Consider the keywords in your thought cloud if you haven’t yet. By now you should have Shinonome-senpai which is the one that’ll move the story forward.
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Half-truths of the Bible

We are born with an instinctive, but incomplete, knowledge of God. This is demonstrated by the religious impulse that has been a common characteristic of mankind throughout all ages and in all parts of the world. What all religions have in common is the notion of retribution. Whether attributed to God, Karma, or Nature, the assumption is that everyone “gets what’s coming to them” or that “we’ve all got to pay for what we’ve done.” This is, in fact, the basis of legal systems everywhere in the world. But when God intervened in the course of history 2000 years ago in the person of Christ, he introduced a new truth that overrules and replaces these former assumptions: God has removed retribution and replaced it with reconciliation.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

It’s time Democrats stood up for the ‘silent majority’

I get it: More than 74 million Americans voted for the disgraced former president in 2020. It’s enough to make one queasy about the future of democracy that so many people would prefer an unhinged and unstable egomaniac who botched the pandemic, spread racial animus, ingratiated himself with adversaries and waged war on democracy because that candidate promised to build an utterly useless wall on the southern border. It’s depressing, certainly.
Religionmetropolisplanet.com

Speaking the truth in love

Have you ever struggled with how to tell someone something? I am guessing most of us who have lived some life have an experience of discerning the best way to share. I invite you to review the following scripture passage that sheds beautiful light on the question at hand. “So...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

“Facts” versus Truth

Last week, former-Mayor Marchand’s letter to the editor presented “facts” that he said can’t be negotiated away. His “facts” lack context, so do not present the truth. Here is the truth:. Truth – 13 years ago the city purchased the land with funds requiring housing to be built, but the...
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Belief vs. Truth

You can believe a lot of things. You can believe in the Easter Bunny. You can believe Elvis is still alive. You can believe a lot of things, but believing something does not mean it is true. With the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, it is why the apostles...
Religionhometownsource.com

Jesus is the only absolute truth

The Hebrew word for “heart” is “lev,” but it is not as close an equivalent as you might think. Nowadays we tend to use the word “heart” for our emotions, and mind for our thoughts, and will for our decisions. But the Hebrew word “lev” covers the thoughts and decisions much more than the emotions. At the same time, it is a broad word, encompassing the whole inner being of a person.
Religiongenesis-umc.org

Truth, Justice and the American Way

You are invited to worship with us this Sunday in person or online. Join us for In person worship at 9:00 a.m. in our newly renovated sanctuary. Worship through music, scripture readings and a Biblically centered message delivered by Pastor Craig Ham. When you arrive, follow the outdoor signs to...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Item

Reliable facts needed

I enjoyed your editorial on what happened on Jan. 6 (July 30). I agree that it is time for our legislators to attend to the needs of this nation. The election was held in November and certified in January. Scores of attempts to question the results were put at rest.
Religionstardem.com

Sanctify them in the truth

Let us hear the truth about ourselves and also the good news of Jesus Christ!. “Part of coming to know God intimately is hearing the truth about ourselves. We need someone who will always tell us the truth.” — Tony Evans. It is hard for us to do that with...
columbusnews-report.com

Spiritual truths are found in the Bible

Who am I? What is my purpose on this earth? Is there a heaven or hell? Why was I born? How do I have more faith? I love how I recently heard it said, “Natural truth should be carried in the arms of Spiritual truth.” We must be rooted in spiritual truth first and then natural truths will be easy to spot in a world where so much controversy and fear exists on almost every subject. Basic bible…
Educationredlandscommunitynews.com

Teach students the truth

I find Donna West’s commentary in the most recent Redlands Community News issue a serious misrepresentation of a trend to teach our students the truth about racial disparities. Her examples of the harm resulting from critical race theory (CRT) distort the positive effects of honestly representing historical facts that have shaped current society, facts leading to an understanding necessary for us to advance toward “a more perfect union.”
EnvironmentDaily Item

Another farce

Recently, I became aware of the newly formed Conservative Climate Caucus, (CCC). For 30 years the United Nations, along with every environmental organization, has been advocating for reductions of fossil fuel burning. Despite the agreement of 98% of climate scientists that CO2 from burning fossil fuels is the largest contributor to climate change, Congress has not discouraged their use, but has encouraged it, both at the federal level and here in Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

Community Policy