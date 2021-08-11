Desire to seek the truth
I confess up front that I lack the “35 years of experience in the intelligence community” that Mr. Keller claims as his expertise in fighting world-wide communism (Letter to the Editor, Aug. 7). What I do have is a library card and I know the way to Penn State’s Pattee Library. The list of recommended steps toward undermining democracy does not appear anywhere in Karl Marx’s critique of 19th century European capitalism entitled the Communist Manifesto, published in 1848. My contention is easy to check. Go to the library, find the book, read it.www.dailyitem.com
