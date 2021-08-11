Barron County Farm Bureau annual meeting Aug. 22

The Barron Co. Farm Bureau will hold their 2021 annual meeting August 22 at the Kyle and Sara Mathison farm, 2227 11th St. Cumberland. A tour of the Mathison’s farm begins at 11:30 followed by a noon meal and the business meeting. All Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend this important meeting. Policy resolutions will be discussed to go forward to the WFBF annual meeting in December and elections will be held for county board directors and voting delegates for the state meeting. BBQ pork sandwiches, drinks and utensils will be provided. Please bring either a salad or dessert to share. Kindly RSVP by August 20 to Karyn Schauf 715-790-7203.