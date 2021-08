On August 5, 2021, arrests were made in connection with the above case. The first subject was a fourteen-year-old male North Platte resident. Because of his juvenile status, the subject was issued a citation for Felony Criminal Mischief and released to his parents. According to a social media post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; Deputies arrested eighteen-year-old Brocklynn Little of North Platte, NE. Mr. Little was also charged with Felony Criminal Mischief, he was placed in the Lincoln County Detention Center. A third North Platte male juvenile will be arrested next week as he is currently out of town. The investigation in this matter continues and additional charges may be added to all subjects.