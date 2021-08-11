Cancel
Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon and wafer prices rise again

By Vincent Shaw
pv-magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolysilicon and wafer prices appear to be on the rise again, according to new figures released by the China Nonferrous Metals Association (CNMA) and wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor. After five weeks of a continuous slight price drop, polysilicon prices resumed an upward trend this week, with the CNMA revealing that the raw material can currently be bought at CNY 205 (US$31.6) per kg – 0.54% higher than last week. Meanwhile, Zhonghuan Semiconductor announced that the prices for its M6 and G12 sized wafers rose by the same percentage to RMB0.44 and RMB0.26 per piece, respectively.

