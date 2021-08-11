Appellate Court: Tari Renner and City of Bloomington Violated Open Meetings Act -
BLOOMINGTON, IL. (ECWd) - In an April 26, 2021, Opinion, the Appellate Court determined that the City of Bloomington violated the Open Meetings Act on February 20, 2017, when it went into closed session for one hour and twenty-seven minutes to discuss terminating an Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Normal, while attempting to call it pending or probable litigation (which it was not).edgarcountywatchdogs.com
