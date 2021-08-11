Wisconsin’s Natural Resources expired board chair to preside over controversial wolf hunt quota discussion

On Wednesday, the state’s Natural Resources Board is set to debate what quota to place on this fall’s wolf hunt, with expired board chair Dr. Fred Prehn presiding. The board sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources, with the wolf hunt coming into sharp and controversial focus after the Trump Administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list. The change resulted in a lawsuit forcing the DNR to authorize a wolf hunt in February, when hunters killed almost double the 119-wolf quota the DNR had set and forced the hunt to close three days early.