Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin’s Natural Resources expired board chair to preside over controversial wolf hunt quota discussion

By Naomi Kowles
x1071.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the state’s Natural Resources Board is set to debate what quota to place on this fall’s wolf hunt, with expired board chair Dr. Fred Prehn presiding. The board sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources, with the wolf hunt coming into sharp and controversial focus after the Trump Administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list. The change resulted in a lawsuit forcing the DNR to authorize a wolf hunt in February, when hunters killed almost double the 119-wolf quota the DNR had set and forced the hunt to close three days early.

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Josh Kaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#Natural Resources Board#The Trump Administration#Dnr#Democratic#Ashland High School#Nrb#News 3 Now#Republican#The Associated Press#Department Of Justice#Doj#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy