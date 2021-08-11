Chronic Wasting Disease Found At Two Deer Farms

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced on Wednesday that two deer facilities have confirmed cases of chronic wasting disease.

One of the farmed deer facilities is in Mecosta County and one in Montcalm County.

The two infected deer, a two-year-old and a four-year-old, were discovered through routine testing as part of the state’s CWD surveillance program for farmed deer.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose.

Since 2008, and including these new cases, CWD has been detected at eight Michigan deer farms in the following counties: Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, and Newaygo.

“Since chronic wasting disease can significantly impact all Michigan deer, it is vitally important to detect the disease as early as possible,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “Early detection allows MDARD and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to work in collaboration with farmers and hunters to stem the spread and manage this serious disease.”

More information about CWD can be found here.