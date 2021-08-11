Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Chronic Wasting Disease Found At Two Deer Farms

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOYSF_0bOOw1d800

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced on Wednesday that two deer facilities have confirmed cases of chronic wasting disease.

One of the farmed deer facilities is in Mecosta County and one in Montcalm County.

The two infected deer, a two-year-old and a four-year-old, were discovered through routine testing as part of the state’s CWD surveillance program for farmed deer.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose.

Since 2008, and including these new cases, CWD has been detected at eight Michigan deer farms in the following counties: Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, and Newaygo.

“Since chronic wasting disease can significantly impact all Michigan deer, it is vitally important to detect the disease as early as possible,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “Early detection allows MDARD and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to work in collaboration with farmers and hunters to stem the spread and manage this serious disease.”

More information about CWD can be found here.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Wasting Disease#White Tailed Deer#Mule Deer#Cwd#Mecosta#State#Mdard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Game Commission Expands Regulations To Prevent Spread Of Chronic Wasting Disease

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Game Commission is putting two changes in place for hunters to control the potential spread of chronic wasting disease. The two changes impact hunters who are either going out of state or hunting within Disease Management Area 2. The first change is that hunters are prohibited from importing high-risk parts or materials from deer, elk or other cervids killed anywhere other than Pennsylvania. The second: hunters aren’t allowed to move high-risk parts outside of the Established Area, which is a subsection of the Disease Management Area 2. “High-risk parts include the head (including brain, tonsils, eyes and any lymph nodes); spinal cord/backbone; spleen; skull plate with attached antlers, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; cape, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; upper canine teeth, if root structure or other soft tissue is present; any object or article containing visible brain or spinal cord tissue; unfinished taxidermy mounts; and brain-tanned hides,” the Game Commission says.
Taylor County, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Deer Farm in Taylor Co. Tests Positive for CWD

MEDFORD, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin deer farm has a confirmed case of chronic wasting disease. A deer farm in Taylor County was one of two farms found to have a positive case of chronic wasting disease according to a release from the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. A 6-year-old doe was found to have CWD with results confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

Help fight chronic wasting disease in Wisconsin: Adopt a dumpster

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for people and businesses to sponsor chronic wasting disease kiosks where deer samples are left to be tested for the fatal brain disease. Sponsors also can help fund dumpsters so potentially infected carcasses can be disposed of properly and the disease doesn’t...
Mecosta County, MImichigan.gov

CWD Confirmed at Farmed Deer Facilities in Mecosta and Montcalm Counties

LANSING, MI - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed two cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) at two separate farmed deer facilities, one in Mecosta County and one in Montcalm County. The two infected deer, a two-year-old and a four-year-old, were discovered through routine testing as part of the state's CWD surveillance program for farmed deer.
Greybull, WYBillings Gazette

WGFD schedules chronic wasting disease meetings in Worland, Greybull

Chronic wasting disease has spread across most of Wyoming's Big Horn Basin, with high prevalence rates being documented in deer hunt areas along the Bighorn, Greybull and Shoshone rivers. Later this month, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold two public meetings to discuss CWD and potential management options...
Wildlifewsau.com

Deer test positive for COVID

UNDATED (WSAU-WXPR) – The USDA has found evidence that some wild white-tailed deer populations have been exposed to COVID-19. Researchers have been testing blood samples from deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania dating back to January 2020. Of the 481 total samples, 33% tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Commission discusses wasting disease

A confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in a deer found on a preserve in Pine Grove Township will impact the hunting landscape this fall. The Warren County Commissioners heard from Pennsylvania Game Commission Commissioner Kristen Giger as well as the PFC’s Regional Wildlife Management Supervisor Roger Coup on Monday.
Nashville, TNWKRN

USDA: COVID-19 antibodies found in wild deer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New research from the USDA found that one-third of blood samples collected from white-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania had COVID-19 antibodies, but is there any reason for concern here in Middle Tennessee?. Barry Cross, a spokesman for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency...
Florida Statefernandinaobserver.com

FWC video outlines new rules to keep chronic wasting disease from spreading into Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has introduced a video outlining new rules to protect Florida deer populations by reducing the risk of chronic wasting disease or CWD from spreading into the state. CWD, which has not been detected in Florida, is a contagious disease of the brain and central nervous system that is always fatal to members of the deer family.
Idaho Stateclearwatertribune.com

USDA offers disaster assistance to Idaho farmers and livestock producers impacted by drought

Idaho agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. As agricultural producers move into recovery mode and assess damages, they should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Dead deer found in the Kamiah area are being tested for disease

Based on continuing reports of dead deer, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials estimate up to 50 to 100 whitetails have died near the Kamiah area. Idaho Fish and Game wildlife staff is working on testing the dead animals to confirm the cause of death. Tests came back negative for both bluetongue and epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) last week. Tests were also negative for Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease, which is a similar hemorrhagic disease and been known to occur in Washington. Additional tests were being conducted as of Aug. 5 to determine the causes of death.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

USDA appropriates $69 Million for food security needs

WASHINGTON-The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced plans to invest $69 million in critical food and nutrition security needs. The agency will target low-income communities that have been affected by the pandemic. It also plans to enhance the resilience of food and healthcare systems impacted in the last 18 months and maximize funds that reach participants.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Allen County Public Health preparing for CDC recommendation of COVID-19 booster shots

The Center for Disease Control has made its recommendations for “booster” shots for all Americans. They have been going over data from studies of vaccinated individuals and the rate of COVID-19 cases among them. Health officials say the vaccine is working to keep most breakthrough cases at a lesser severity and say the best protection is the vaccine. While numbers of cases do continue to rise, Allen County Public Health is preparing to follow CDC guidelines about providing the booster shot.
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Deer Hunting Season 2021 Forecast: A State-By-State Guide

Instability seems to be everywhere nowadays, whether it involves politics, weather, or the dreaded pandemic. But one annual constant offers the hope of brighter days: deer season. Within a few weeks, hunters across the country will welcome the promise of crisp autumn mornings and thrilling encounters with spectacular bucks. And...

Comments / 0

Community Policy