97.1 The Fan is the new radio home for the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. With a grateful nod and a super sky point to the late, great Larry King…. THERE’S FOOTBALL ON TV! THERE’S FOOTBALL ON TV! THERE’S FOOTBALL ON TV! (You know, in case you missed it.) … Are you as excited as I am to see them in the stadium today? Dumb question, of course you are. That’s why we’re all here. Even though it’s just a practice, it’s a great freaking day. … The camp has been so solid and promising all over the field for the Browns to this point, but we as fans should particularly appreciate the fact that Baker Mayfield has continued to look sharp, impressive and laser focused. For far too many years, we had to watch quarterbacks stumble through August in Berea and pray for simple mediocrity at the position - do NOT take this for granted. Savor the flavor, gang . … "Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend. Inside of a dog, it's too dark to read." -- Groucho Marx. … Just FYI, I called the Bills and told them I’d play for half of the $258 Million they gave to Josh Allen, but they weren’t interested. I showed them my high school football pictures and everything, but no dice. Oh well, their funeral, I guess. …