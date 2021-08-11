Cancel
Jasper, IN

Memorial Hospital offers Rapid Recovery Program

 8 days ago

JASPER — Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center's Orthopaedic Center of Excellence has created a Rapid Recovery program for total knee and total hip replacements. This program combines smartphone technology, support tools, and concentrated education for before, during and after surgery to allow for patients to begin healing at home as soon as a few hours after surgery. This program is geared toward healthier, and more active patients who generally have less risks after surgery.

