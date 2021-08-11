How good of a fight is Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas?

“Ugas is a very good fighter,” Errol Spence said last year of Yordenis Ugas, “but nobody knows who he is.” As of Tuesday it looks as if that’s all about to change. For Spence himself is suddenly out of an August 21st mega-bout against the one and only Manny Pacquiao due to an injured retina. With just a handful of days before the scheduled throwdown, the 35-year-old Ugas has stepped in as Spence’s replacement. To call this the chance of a lifetime for the Cuban immigrant might be something of an understatement. Ugas was supposed to be on the undercard of the August 21st card. Now he’s one half of the main event.