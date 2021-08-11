Cancel
How good of a fight is Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas?

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you’ve surely heard by now, Errol Spence Jr is out of his scheduled Aug. 21 fight against Manny Pacquiao, with doctors finding a retina tear on the WBC/IBF welterweight titlist. That’s the bad news, and it’s truly bad news. It kills off an intriguing fight (at least for now?) and we can just hope that Spence will make a full recovery and go on with his career — trainer Derrick James believes he will, but eye injuries are nothing to mess with in boxing, this is serious business even if it is “minor.”

