Police say woman in 20s found shot to death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are investigating the early Wednesday shooting death of a woman in the south end of the city as a homicide.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in the Carondelet neighborhood when officers found a woman believed to be in her mid-20s was found fatally shot, police said.

Police said detectives are investigating the events that led to the shooting. The woman’s name was not immediately released, and no arrests or suspects in the shooting were announced.