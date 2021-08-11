Laying the Groundwork for a Successful Hybrid Workforce

Everyone turned to technology to help forge that lost human connection. However, now that we are transitioning into a post-pandemic world where some people may continue to work remotely while others choose to go into the office, or a combination of both, we have to make adjustments to ensure that a hybrid work environment is effective. A fully remote workforce and a partially remote workforce are two very different beasts. I would argue that it is actually harder to create a collaborative hybrid environment than it is to manage a fully remote one simply because you have to balance different needs and behaviors. There is naturally an uneven playing field with a hybrid model, and it requires business leaders to rethink the technology they are using to keep people connected, and even more so, to prioritize establishing a culture of inclusiveness.