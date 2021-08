Lazy summer days are great for lounging around the pool. Though such afternoons are synonymous with summer, failure to flex cognitive muscles along with physical ones may lead to struggles when children return to classrooms. Summer learning loss, also dubbed “summer slide,” is a term used in reference to the loss of academic skills and knowledge during summer vacations. However, in addition to the potential for lost skills from being away from school during summer breaks, students also may be affected by deficits that developed due to virtual learning.