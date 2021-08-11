Building NLP Web Apps With Gradio And Hugging Face Transformers

The last twelve months have taught us an awful lot. For businesses many of the hardest lessons came about as the world suddenly went online only. They quickly realized that digital transformation was not a ‘nice to have’ or a consultant-driven tick box exercise. Rather, it is a commercial imperative. Businesses that hadn’t embarked on the journey to digitize their offering badly struggled - many didn’t survive. There were many organizations that had spent a lot of time and money on digital transformation but found that what they had paid for was inadequate or incomplete. Weak links in infrastructure, website management, procurement, customer service and marketing were all exposed and much has been written about lessons that can be learned. However, an area that has had less scrutiny is arguably one of the most important - the performance of apps. There was a great digital divide between organizations that had at their disposal a fully functional, user-friendly and well-marketed app, and those that had the bare minimum or nothing at all.