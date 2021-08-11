NYC prosecutors fighting to prevent ‘bad old days’ after bust of Times Square ‘24-hour open-air drug bazaar'

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has lost another member of its family due to COVID-19. Det. Shantay Neal-Baker died Saturday morning after serving New York City for 20 years. In an internal memo to the department obtained by CBS2, Commissioner Dermot Shea said Neal-Baker started as a communications technician, then later became an officer in the 73rd and 90th precincts. We’re saddened to announce that today we lost another member of our NYPD family: Detective Shantay Neal-Baker, who faithfully served the people of NYC for 20 years, has lost her battle with #COVID19. Our hearts go out to her friends & family — and we vow to #NeverForget Shantay. pic.twitter.com/CArlfLe3cy — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) August 14, 2021 She was most recently working in the risk mitigation division. Shea says her dedication will never be forgotten.