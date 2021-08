Elliptical trainers are among the most popular pieces of cardio equipment. Depending on the settings you use and the effort you put in, the cardio workout you can get on an elliptical machine can match — or even exceed — that of a tough treadmill workout or outdoor run. If you’re looking to skip the hassle of going to the gym and prefer the convenience and privacy of at-home workouts, there are plenty of high-quality elliptical trainers for home use that can replicate your cardio session from the gym in the comfort of your own home.