Hutchinson school district BOE meeting taken down by Facebook

audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook took down USD 308 Board of Education meeting from Monday, where the board voted to mandate masks for all schools in the district. KSN News reports the school district says because they have no control over the social media platform, there isn’t much they can do. So now, USD 308 is just hoping they will get access to the video again so the public can rewatch the meeting.

