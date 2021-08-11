Talent market volatility: The new rules for successful talent management

With the post-pandemic hiring period already in full swing, there’s still residual instability when it comes to the pace of recovery. The U.S. economy boomed in March with 770,000 new jobs, took a turn for the worse in April — only adding a quarter of the jobs (266,000) that industry analysts predicted, and resumed an upward trajectory in May and June with an estimated 1.4 million new jobs across both months. Paired with inconsistent job growth, labor shortages are keeping companies in industries like healthcare, hospitality, and travel from maximizing their profits during a time where consumers are no longer limited by COVID restrictions.