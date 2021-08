A Soldier’s Wife: The Pain, The Struggle, The Courage, and The Survival, a book by Dru Titus, is a candid and compelling story of life as an officer’s wife. She reveals private ordeals and the emotional pain she felt while struggling to keep her family together. Titus hopes to offer inspiration to anyone struggling with mental illness to keep the faith during the darkest and most trying times. Titus writes with honesty and sincerity, while using her spiritual strength to recount the stress as well as the excitement she experienced while being married to a military officer. She also describes how family and ignorance can drive apart the most loyal and faithful couple.