Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers Top Orioles 9-4

Posted by 
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 8 days ago

Derek Hill and Akil Baddoo took off after Anthony Santander’s drive to left-center field. Each player reached for the ball — and then they collided, sending Baddoo’s cap flying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLVMj_0bOOp0dm00
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JULY 10: Akil Baddoo #60 of the Detroit Tigers fields against the Minnesota Twins on July 10, 2021 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

“It was a nasty collision. It was a ball hit probably in the perfect spot for both guys to be going full speed, and both with a chance to catch it,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “You don’t see it a lot at this level. When you see them, they’re nasty.”

That frightening moment in the eighth inning came on an otherwise successful night for the Tigers, who beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-4 on Tuesday. Willi Castro doubled, tripled, and drove in three runs in a game delayed 1 hour, 54 minutes at the start due to rain.

Miguel Cabrera singled and walked, and remained two home runs shy of 500 with two games remaining on Detroit’s road trip. Casey Mize allowed three home runs and didn’t make it out of the fifth inning, but the Tigers held on after building a big early lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3xce_0bOOp0dm00
CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 07: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers at bat during a game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 7, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Hill did make the catch when he and Baddoo ran into each other on Santander’s flyball. Both outfielders left the game, although they were able to walk off the field after a bit of a delay.

“Obviously not good,” Santander said through a translator. “I’m an outfielder, and I can definitely relate to that. You really don’t want to see something like that.”

Hinch said Baddoo was being checked for a concussion and a shoulder injury and might need a few days off. Hill was having his ribs checked.

“When I got out there, obviously a couple of trainers out there with me, both guys were pretty beat up and in a lot of pain,” Hinch said. “Very scary incident.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEhGw_0bOOp0dm00
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 03: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks to the dugout prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The Orioles have lost six straight games, and they’ve allowed at least nine runs in all of them. The last team to allow nine runs in six consecutive games was the Kansas City Royals from Sept. 4-10, 2002.

Detroit’s bullpen was solid. Kyle Funkhouser (6-1), José Cisnero, Michael Fulmer, Buck Farmer, and Gregory Soto held Baltimore without a run after Mize went 4 1/3 innings.

“That was as much of a grind of a 9-4 win as you’re going to find,” Hinch said.

Santander hit two solo homers for the Orioles, and DJ Stewart added a solo shot. Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer in the eighth for Detroit. Baltimore has allowed 24 eighth-inning runs in the last six games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKtcw_0bOOp0dm00
CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 30: Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario (46) singles to right to drive in a run during the sixth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians on June 30, 2021, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Keegan Akin (0-6) allowed six runs and seven hits in three innings. Castro opened the scoring for the Tigers in the second with an RBI double, then scored on Baddoo’s triple.

After Santander’s homer in the second, Jonathan Schoop answered with an RBI double and scored on Niko Goodrum’s single. Castro’s two-run triple made it 6-1 and capped Detroit’s four-run third.

Santander and Stewart went deep in the fourth, and the following inning, Cedric Mullins doubled. He then scored when Mize threw wildly to first for an error on Ramón Urias’ comebacker.

Mullins extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

PROMISING SIGNS

Marcos Diplán gave the Orioles some much-needed effectiveness in relief, throwing two perfect innings. He was called up from the minors last week and has not allowed a hit in his first two big-league appearances.

“I just liked the way he’s come in and thrown strikes, and shown good stuff,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Attacked hitters and went right after them with a good firm fastball.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Detroit reinstated Goodrum from the injured list and optioned INF Zack Short to Triple-A Toledo.

Orioles: LHP Bruce Zimmermann (left bicep tendinitis) pitched five hitless innings for Triple-A Norfolk. … Hyde said C Pedro Severino (knee) is day to day.

Baltimore sends Matt Harvey (6-10) to the mound Wednesday night against Detroit’s Tarik Skubal (7-10).

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Dj Stewart
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Gregory Soto
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#The Baltimore Orioles#The Kansas City Royals#Goodrum#Triple A Norfolk#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBDetroit News

Scary collision between Hill, Baddoo dampens Tigers' win over Orioles

— The game all of a sudden became very secondary as Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo and center fielder Derek Hill were sprawled out on the ground in left field after a fierce collision in the eighth inning Tuesday night. The two speedy rookie outfielders were chasing a drive in...
MLBESPN

Tigers beat Orioles 9-4 despite scary collision in outfield

BALTIMORE -- — Derek Hill and Akil Baddoo took off after Anthony Santander's drive to left-center field. Each player reached for the ball — and then they collided, sending Baddoo's cap flying. “It was a nasty collision. It was a ball hit probably in the perfect spot for both guys...
SocietyBleacher Report

Jack Morris Suspended Indefinitely for Racist Accent During Shohei Ohtani At-bat

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been indefinitely suspended for using a racist accent on the air during a Shohei Ohtani at-bat in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. In a statement released on Wednesday, Bally Sports Detroit cited its "zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination" to announce Morris'...
MLBESPN

Rodriguez helps Red Sox top Tigers 4-1, snap 5-game skid

DETROIT --  Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 in five shutout innings and the Boston Red Sox snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. This is a huge win for us, because we have a chance to get things going again,...
MLBwiproud.com

Matt Harvey hopes to right Orioles’ pitching vs. Tigers

Baltimore starter Matt Harvey looks to return to his July form when the Orioles host the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. The 32-year-old right-hander strung together three superb starts, tossing 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings to end the month. He won all three outings and lowered his ERA from 7.70 to 6.20.
MLB927thevan.com

Tigers open series in Baltimore with 9-4 win Tuesday

BALTIMORE, MD (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers won the first of a three-game series with a 9-4 win over the Orioles in Baltimore last night. Willi Castro went two-for-four and had three RBI for Detroit. Tigers outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill collided while making a play in the bottom of the eighth inning, but both were able to walk off the field.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Does Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo have Cedric Mullins-like potential? AJ Hinch thinks so

Before Thursday, Akil Baddoo and Cedric Mullins hadn't stood face-to-face in one year. But they text and talk on the phone, even connecting via FaceTime when Baddoo launched a home run on the first pitch he saw in his first MLB at-bat. They have known each other for about seven years, thanks their previous involvement with a travel baseball team in Atlanta.
MLBsemoball.com

Cabrera sits, but Tigers beat Orioles 6-4 to complete sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Miguel Cabrera is heading back to Detroit for what should be the Tigers' most anticipated homestand in a while. One homer shy of 500, Cabrera sat out the last game of Detroit's trip Thursday, and the Tigers did fine without him, beating Baltimore 6-4 to complete a three-game sweep.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays 9, Orioles 6: Slampa Bay!

Well, it wasn’t always pretty. But your first place Tampa Bay Rays rallied late and rallied big as they knocked off the Baltimore Orioles 9-6. With the Rays win and losses by the Red Sox and Yankees, Tampa Bay has opened up leads of four games and six and a half games, respectively, with the Blue Jays entering the mix seven games back. The Rays have the day off tomorrow before traveling to Boston for a three game set that has the potential to land a devastating blow to the Red Sox division hopes.
Environmentnumberfire.com

Tigers-Orioles start delayed due to rain on Wednesday

The start of Wednesday's game between the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles has been delayed due to rain. First pitch was originally scheduled for 7:05pm ET. The start of Wednesday's clash between Detroit and Baltimore has been delayed due to rain. Tiger's left-hander Tarik Skubal and Orioles' right-hander Matt Harvey are set to take the mound when the game eventually gets underway.
MLBUS News and World Report

Tigers Star Cabrera Hits 499th Homer, Connects Vs Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run in the fifth inning of Detroit's game at Baltimore on Wednesday night. Cabrera connected off Matt Harvey to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and Cabrera gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. He also had two singles earlier in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy