Is there racism?

In late June, a letter appeared in the Leader assuring us that Critical Race Theory is nothing to be afraid of. The author stated that CRT is not Marxist inspired, does not consider all white people racist, does not intend to create tension and divisions between races, does not seek to transform our culture, and is not a political movement. All of those assertions are false, and brazenly so, considering that the current national grass roots backlash against CRT has given its true racist and counter cultural features front page exposure. Denying the obvious has become distressingly common when the WOKE/Progressive left finds itself exposed in its campaign to transform America.
