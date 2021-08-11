Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Is there racism?

Hampshire Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a broad sense, sure there is racism. But I believe it is not as widespread as the left would have everyone believe. I’ve traveled all over this country and even a few others as well, and as an overall view, it’s not as blatant as the media portrays it.

www.hampshirereview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#American#Indian#Pakistani#Eurasian#Middle Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Societymississippifreepress.org

‘I Am American Enough’: Racism is Not My Burden to Carry

I was in the second grade—unassuming and unaware, removed from the cold grasp of reality. I sat on a blue table, sandwiched between two boys who happened to be best friends. One of them dropped a crayon, and startled by the prospect of anyone having to bear even a minor inconvenience, I dove to retrieve it, presenting its broken parts to him on my knees.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

Overcoming America’s History of Racism and Segregation

“Out of the huts of history’s shame, I rise up. Up from a past that’s rooted in pain I rise”. “Still I Rise” is one of the most important poems in American history, and although it was written with slavery, oppression and the Civil Rights movement in mind, the message of “Still I Rise” still rings loud and clear during the wake of the Breonna Taylor verdict — 43 lines in total with two end stanzas to reinforce individual hope.
SocietyPosted by
Vail Daily

Van Ens: Is racism a stain or a scar marring America?

Americans are severely split on the extent of racism’s influence on our society. Some citizens compare past racial flaws with stains, which have been cleansed by correcting past racial inequities. Their rosy-tinted version of U.S. history features the segregated 1950s replaced by 1960s civil rights legislation. What follows are social reforms that guarantee equality of opportunity for all Americans.
SocietyPosted by
@LockerRoom

Saying No to ‘Anti-Racist’ School Segregation

Frederick Hess writes at National Review Online about problems associated with today’s version of “anti-racism.”. The fight over critical race theory (CRT) in America’s schools has featured woke “anti-racists” trying to justify a variety of troubling practices by insisting they’re grounded in expertise and evidence. This has been especially noticeable when it comes to the defense of “racial affinity spaces.”
New York City, NYJSTOR Daily

For James McCune Smith, Racism Was All Over Anthropology

In the first half of the nineteenth century, intellectuals working in the nascent field of anthropology sought to divide humanity into more and less civilized races, debating whether these differences were due to biology or deep-seated cultural patterns. At least that’s what Americans today tend to remember about the early days of the discipline. But, anthropologist Thomas C. Patterson writes, that may be because historians studying anthropology have selectively ignored other viewpoints within the field. To counteract this tendency, Patterson invites us to learn about the Black anthropologist James McCune Smith.
SocietyVindy.com

Any discrimination cultivates racism

Racism and bigotry in America are not going away any time soon unless we stop “pasting” it all over the airways all day, every day. This is not to say that those who unlawfully discriminate should not be held accountable in a court of law, because they certainly should be. What I am saying is this, and think about it in your own life — when you have been unfairly treated by someone and you keep replaying that incident over and over in your mind, it never stops bothering you? It only serves to increase the bitterness that is eating you up. It is like a festering wound that won’t heal. That is what the mainstream media is doing to us. Their motives are good, but the results are tearing the country further and further apart.
Calvert County, MDSo Md News.com

Diversity of opinions on display over anti-racism policy

I want to thank Southern Maryland News for printing the two letters on July 30 from the Patuxent Friends titled “A show of support for anti-racism policy in schools” and from the coordinator of the Calvert County Public School Parents Facebook page group titled “Calvert school board’s anti-racism resolution is harmful.” Having the letters side-by-side in the opinion page shows the diversity of opinions.
Books & Literaturekuer.org

Heather McGhee And The Hidden Cost Of Racism

We know that racism is dangerous to a healthy society — physically dangerous, morally dangerous and also, Heather McGhee argues, economically dangerous for everyone in the country. A social policy and economic expert, McGhee writes in her book The Sum of Us that, “We lose when we buy into the...
Homelesscoloradopolitics.com

NOONAN | Racism is systemic, deeply damaging

Anti-Critical Race Theory arguments are de rigueur these days. This is interesting because the theory emerged in the 1970s when it became clear to Derrick Bell, a Black legal scholar at Harvard University Law School, that the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s had stalled out at reducing, yet alone eliminating, racial discrimination in housing, health care, education, voting, and criminal law.
Calvert County, MDSo Md News.com

Anti-racism policy would promote respect for everyone

I am troubled by the Southern Maryland News report of criticism of the Calvert Board of Education at the July 15 public meeting. The main complaint was that it was the board’s policy to promote critical race theory in Calvert schools. Critics expressed vague concerns that it was being taught or promoted, but neither defined critical race theory, nor gave examples of its presence.
Pequot Lakes, MNPine And Lakes News

Faith: The stain of racism, bigotry and injustice

When it comes to racism, bigotry and societal injustice, most everyone agrees that it’s a nasty stain that needs to come out as soon as possible. But when it comes to agreeing on how that stain should come out, that’s where things get dicey pretty quickly. How quickly? Well, just...
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

At SU, international students are targets of stereotyping and racism

Although I’m an international student, I grew up learning English, and to my chagrin, I speak it better than Bengali, my mother tongue. My whole life — including while I’ve been a student at Syracuse University — people have always been startled when I talk because they don’t expect me to speak English as well as I do. It used to surprise me that, because I’m not from the U.S., others would assume I don’t speak English well.
SocietyPosted by
Cleveland.com

Eric Foster misses the point about racism

Eric Foster begins his recent article (”Why I write about race: Eric Foster,” July 28) by noting that he is receiving pushback from readers for his obsession with racism. He misunderstands comments from Plain Dealer readers while he sanctimoniously discusses misunderstanding stating “some people are dedicated to misunderstanding.”. Foster is...
Societyaninjusticemag.com

Respectability Politics: Internalizing Racism and Queerphobia

3 self-hating myths I had to unlearn as a queer Black woman. The myth of respectability politics is that there is a “right” way to be Black and queer in society, and particularly within American culture. “Proper” representations of Blackness will afford you safety and respect, and deviations from that can be blamed for the discrimination that Black people face. Similar rhetoric is used when people talk about queerness and gender non-conformity.
Societyhngnews.com

Letter to the editor: CRT fans the flames of racism

In late June, a letter appeared in the Leader assuring us that Critical Race Theory is nothing to be afraid of. The author stated that CRT is not Marxist inspired, does not consider all white people racist, does not intend to create tension and divisions between races, does not seek to transform our culture, and is not a political movement. All of those assertions are false, and brazenly so, considering that the current national grass roots backlash against CRT has given its true racist and counter cultural features front page exposure. Denying the obvious has become distressingly common when the WOKE/Progressive left finds itself exposed in its campaign to transform America.
SocietyConcord Monitor

My Turn: A personal journey to explore individual racism and implicit bias

When our younger son and his wife decided on a domestic adoption instead of another pregnancy (and the potentially fraught birth of a second child) they did not rule out an interracial adoption. Thoughtful and aware as they are, they wanted to prepare their parents for the possibility of having a Black or brown-skinned grandchild. So they convened a confab to talk about the possibility of implicit bias in their boomer parents.
Societyyoursun.com

LETTER: Is racism being used to manipulate?

Was slavery, white and black only in America? History tells us of slavery world wide. Of the first to abolish slavery were England and America, both in the late 1700s. France, Portugal, the Indies, were some time later. Why are we still dealing with racism?. I saw that Labron James...
NFLwashingtoninformer.com

Is America Ready to Address Racism in Health Outcomes?

A great bit of my work as a historian examines America’s fascination with developing its national character: its mottos, beliefs, fortitude, and body politic. The latter depended heavily on the construction of fitness and public hygiene but had to consider those on the periphery of citizenship: African Americans, immigrants. In short: the nation grappled with the might of Whiteness and the White man’s burden of managing those outside of that construct. Discrimination grew as a natural character flaw within the development of this great nation.
Businessartreview.com

New leadership at the Barbican following racism claims

Will Gompertz and Sandeep Dwesar take the reins in new lineup of senior staff. Following the departure of the Barbican’s managing director Nicholas Kenyon, it has been revealed that current director of arts and learning Will Gompertz and chief operating and financial officer Sandeep Dwesar will take over as joint interim managing directors from next month. Meanwhile Nina Bhagwat will join as interim director of equity, diversity and inclusion ‘to drive the Barbican’s anti-racism work, and to ensure the Barbican’s inclusion agenda progresses at pace’.

Comments / 0

Community Policy