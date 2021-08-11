McDonald’s Adding Twist to Beloved Menu Item for Limited Time Only

McDonald’s is a staple in the fast-food world. Just about anywhere you go, you’ll see those iconic golden arches rising above rooftops. As a result, they serve millions of people every year. However, it’s hard to keep all of those customers happy with the same old thing over and over. Sure, Big Macs and McNuggets are great and all, but variety is the spice of life. So, with that in mind, the fast-food giant has introduced a brand new menu item. Unfortunately, it will only be available for a limited time.

It is important to note, however, that this new menu item is exclusive to Canadian McDonald’s locations. So, those of us here in the good old US of A will need a passport or a close friend north of the border to try it. With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the new burger that our neighbors to the north are enjoying right now.

McDonald’s took the classic quarter pounder and punched it up a notch. They gave Canada the Maple Bacon Quarter Pounder. After knowing that maple is part of the equation, it becomes obvious why they tested it in the Great White North. At this time, the fast-food giant hasn’t laid out any plans to bring the new sandwich to the United States.

What Is on McDonald’s New Burger?

The Maple Bacon Quarter Pounder starts the same way all Quarter Pounders do – with a quarter-pound beef patty on a toasted sesame seed bun. However, the main difference with the base of the burger is that the beef is 100% Canadian beef. Then, McDonald’s added a “creamy maple bbq sauce,” hickory-smoked bacon, and processed cheddar cheese. The fast-food giant also added “crispy onions,” to the burger, according to their official site. However, they aren’t just fresh-sliced onions. They are akin to the French’s fried onions that sit in your cabinet all year until it’s time to make granny’s green bean casserole for Thanksgiving. Check out a photo of the burger below.

For Canadian McDonald’s customers who need a little more meat in their lives, a Double Maple Bacon Barbecue Quarter Pounder is available. As you’d expect, it’s the same burger with an extra patty.

Foodgressing, a Canada-based food blog, reviewed McDonald’s new burger. They said that the sauce tasted, “smoky, tangy, and on the sweeter side.” Which, is to be expected with maple barbecue sauce. They added that the crispy onions were a nice addition. About them, the blog simply noted, “I really liked the crispy onions.”

In America, we can come close to the new Canadian McDonald’s offering. However, it will take a little work. Just order a Quarter Pounder with bacon and cheese with no condiments. Then, get a packet of their bbq sauce on the side. You won’t get the maple flavor or the Thanksgiving dish onions. However, our sandwich does come with more bacon. So, it all evens out in the end.