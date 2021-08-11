Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Dog the Bounty Hunter Explains Why ‘God Does Not Want Man to Be Alone’ After Revealing Wedding Date

By Matthew Wilson
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBdm0_0bOOo8WX00

Dog the Bounty Hunter is preparing to get hitched. The reality star Duane Chapman is feeling the romance in the air as of late. In a recent interview, Chapman summed up his decision to tie the knot again with a simple but powerful bible verse.

According to TMZ, Chapman said he was unsure about getting married so soon again. He became a widow after his wife Beth passed away following a battle with cancer. Afterward, he began dating Francie Fran in the months after her passing. In fact, Chapman and Fran got engaged just a year after Chapman’s wife passed away.

Chapman said he felt uneasy about getting engaged. Additionally, some criticized the reality star for moving on too soon. They believe that Chapman didn’t let enough time pass between Beth’s passing and beginning to date again. But Chapman said he found comfort in believing “God does not want a man to be alone, that he knows we need a companion, whether we’re man or woman.”

Chapman mentioned the above saying he was referring to a bible verse, but he is clearly paraphrasing here. Additionally, Chapman believed that his late wife would have blessed his union. He said that Beth would have urged him to not let Fran to get away. And that’s helped him in pursuing a relationship with Fran. Both Chapman and Fran bonded over mutual loss.

“I need a partner,” Chapman said. “I’ve said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn’t do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, ‘Big daddy, don’t lose her.’ “

Dog the Bounty Hunter Plans His Wedding

Dog the Bounty Hunter is planning to get married on Sept. 2. Previously, Chapman said he planned to wait until after the pandemic because he wanted to have the biggest wedding ever.

“I would love to have the biggest wedding there’s ever been,” Chapman told the Sun. “I’m sorry but that’s just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the ‘Dog Pound,’ to everybody.”

This will be the fifth time that Chapman has tied the knot. But the reality star believes the wedding will be just as special as ever. Chapman thanked Fran for entering his life just when he needed her the most.

“I know that when I start to feel bad about Beth and it’s overwhelming, Francie seems to show up and that helps the kids,” Duane said. “And I feel that Beth expects her to show up to take care of me. And Bob, Francie’s late husband, expects me to be a man and a gentleman and so I am.”

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

171K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog The Bounty Hunter#The Bounty#Wedding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Unbelievable Heart’ in Beautiful Birthday Message

It would seem as though all of us Blue Bloods fans share something in common with actress Sami Gayle. And that is we all have strong feels about Donnie Wahlberg. There’s no question that Samie Gayle is known and loved by Blue Bloods fans. The talented actress has been starring in the popular police drama since 2010 as Nicky Reagan-Boyle. She is the daughter of Bridget Moynahan’s character on the show, Erin Reagan. That also makes her the daughter of Tom Selleck’s fan-favorite character, NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Incredibly, Gayle first made her appearance on Blue Bloods when she was only 14 years old.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Poses in Outfit ‘Sustainably Made Here in Puerto Rico’

In addition to being a key part of the success of “American Pickers” over the years, Danielle Colby has other projects going on in her life. One of them is a clothing line. She talked about this in a social media post she shared on Wednesday, Aug. 18. And, according to what the “American Pickers” star also had to say on the matter, this clothing line is made in Puerto Rico. And, it is done in a way that limits waste and helps protect the environment.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals His Upcoming Union to Francie Frane Isn’t ‘Just a Wedding Ceremony’

Wedding bells! Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane may be planning their upcoming ceremony, but there is so much more meaning behind it for the pair. “This isn’t just a wedding ceremony, it’s going to be a marriage,” Dog, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 10. “I knew Francie was the one almost straight away, and we’re both looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Facing His Own Legal Issues Over Huge Unpaid Judgment

In the past two decades, Duane Chapman attained TV stardom and a sizeable fandom through his Dog the Bounty Hunter persona, but the reality star and former bondsman has had it rough in the past couple of years. The death of his wife Beth Chapman in 2019 threw his entire personal life upside-down, and inevitably stalled forward movement for the then-new series Dog's Most Wanted. While he's found new love to keep that part of his life content, Chapman is facing some major financial troubles thanks to a long-unpaid lawsuit.
RelationshipsPopculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Weighs in on Dad Duane's Wedding Plans

Duane "Dog" Chapman and fiancée Francie Frane are set to walk down the aisle next month, and their upcoming nuptials have the seal of approval from Chapman's daughter, "Baby Lyssa" Chapman, regardless of what fans think. More than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, Chapman announced Tuesday that he and Frane are set to marry on Thursday, Sept. 2, a date that led to plenty of comments from fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Fiancée Leiana Evensen in New Pic

Lyssa Chapman is the daughter of Duane Chapman — otherwise known as Dog the Bounty Hunter. And on Wednesday, she celebrated five years with her fiancee Leiana Evensen. Just like her famous dad, Lyssa Chapman is also no stranger to the bright lights. But because she grew up with her family in the acting business, she has actually gained quite the following of her own. As a matter of fact, she has more than a quarter of a million followers on Instagram.
RelationshipsPosted by
Fox News

Duane 'Dog' Chapman's upcoming wedding date revealed

Duane Chapman, also known as "Dog," will soon be a married man again. The reality television star, 68, was most recently married to his wife Beth from 2006 to her death in 2019 after battling cancer. Since her passing, Chapman has started a relationship with Francie Frane. He popped the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Viewers Were Shocked When They Learned What Happened to Myrla's Dad on 'Married at First Sight'

Meeting someone at the altar is not a common experience, but it's what all of the couples on Married at First Sight do, attempting an unconventional method to finding love. Season 13 couple Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero had a bit of a rough start to their relationship as it seemed they weren't too eager to open up to each other — until Myrla shared the details of her father's passing. What happened to her father?

Comments / 1

Community Policy