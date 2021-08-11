Dog the Bounty Hunter Explains Why ‘God Does Not Want Man to Be Alone’ After Revealing Wedding Date

Dog the Bounty Hunter is preparing to get hitched. The reality star Duane Chapman is feeling the romance in the air as of late. In a recent interview, Chapman summed up his decision to tie the knot again with a simple but powerful bible verse.

According to TMZ, Chapman said he was unsure about getting married so soon again. He became a widow after his wife Beth passed away following a battle with cancer. Afterward, he began dating Francie Fran in the months after her passing. In fact, Chapman and Fran got engaged just a year after Chapman’s wife passed away.

Chapman said he felt uneasy about getting engaged. Additionally, some criticized the reality star for moving on too soon. They believe that Chapman didn’t let enough time pass between Beth’s passing and beginning to date again. But Chapman said he found comfort in believing “God does not want a man to be alone, that he knows we need a companion, whether we’re man or woman.”

Chapman mentioned the above saying he was referring to a bible verse, but he is clearly paraphrasing here. Additionally, Chapman believed that his late wife would have blessed his union. He said that Beth would have urged him to not let Fran to get away. And that’s helped him in pursuing a relationship with Fran. Both Chapman and Fran bonded over mutual loss.

“I need a partner,” Chapman said. “I’ve said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn’t do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, ‘Big daddy, don’t lose her.’ “

Dog the Bounty Hunter Plans His Wedding

Dog the Bounty Hunter is planning to get married on Sept. 2. Previously, Chapman said he planned to wait until after the pandemic because he wanted to have the biggest wedding ever.

“I would love to have the biggest wedding there’s ever been,” Chapman told the Sun. “I’m sorry but that’s just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the ‘Dog Pound,’ to everybody.”

This will be the fifth time that Chapman has tied the knot. But the reality star believes the wedding will be just as special as ever. Chapman thanked Fran for entering his life just when he needed her the most.

“I know that when I start to feel bad about Beth and it’s overwhelming, Francie seems to show up and that helps the kids,” Duane said. “And I feel that Beth expects her to show up to take care of me. And Bob, Francie’s late husband, expects me to be a man and a gentleman and so I am.”