Kalamazoo, MI

OIR Group presents findings on Kalamazoo police response to 2020 protests

By Chris Yu
WWMT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — A firm tasked with reviewing the actions of Kalamazoo police officers during the protests in 2020 presented its findings to city leaders Tuesday. During a virtual meeting, the OIR Group shared key points of its 111-page report to the Kalamazoo City Commission and members of the Citizens Public Safety Review and Appeal Board. The city had paid the California-based firm $75,000 to conduct the review.

