WATCH: Brian Stelter Defends CNN's Chris Cuomo in Testy Colbert Interview

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Brian Stelter spent Tuesday night stumping for fellow CNN colleague Chris Cuomo in a tense interview with Stephen Colbert. Stelter, a CNN media reporter, appeared on The Late Show just a few hours after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, and he was quickly met with a barrage of questions about the network's conflict of interest scandal involving the Cuomo brothers, a criticism he repeatedly denied, much to the audience's displeasure.

