New Reserved Parking Added to Derryberry Lot

The Derryberry parking lot is undergoing some changes for the 2021-22 school year. This year employees have the opportunity to purchase one of 15 reserved parking spaces located in front of Derryberry for an annual rate of $700. The reserved spots will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have already requested and/or received your 2021-22 permit, you are still eligible to request one of the reserved spots and any monies already paid for a permit will be applied to your new selection.