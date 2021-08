“A Sunflower field is like a sky with a thousand suns” –Corina Abdulahm Negura. Ask a summer lover to describe their idea of heaven, and they might tell you it’s to land smack dab inside a field of sunflowers, as far as the eye can see. Inform them their divine vision awaits each July, down Rt. 16, between Cambridge and Church Creek, at Emily’s Produce.