WESTFALL: Cousin camp 2021: The ties that bind
Here on the farm, we have just finished the 2021 version of "Cousin Camp." The cousins from Alaska and Minnesota gathered to enjoy a week of fun and frivolity with their grandparents, renew their friendships with their cousins, and spend time away from their parents, which serves as an opportunity for them to become a little more independent, and also makes them realize what amazing parents they are privileged to have!
