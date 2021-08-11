Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan County, CO

WESTFALL: Cousin camp 2021: The ties that bind

By Tom Westfall
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 8 days ago

Here on the farm, we have just finished the 2021 version of “Cousin Camp.” The cousins from Alaska and Minnesota gathered to enjoy a week of fun and frivolity with their grandparents, renew their friendships with their cousins, and spend time away from their parents, which serves as an opportunity for them to become a little more independent, and also makes them realize what amazing parents they are privileged to have!

www.journal-advocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
County
Logan County, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Camp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Westfall#Covid#The Logan County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

White House receiving updates on bomb threat, official says. The White House is closely following events on Capitol Hill at this hour as authorities deal with a bomb threat. “The White House is monitoring the situation and is receiving updates from law enforcement,” a senior administration official tells CNN. It...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy