Raleigh, NC

Businesses Participate in “Safe + Sound” Week Statewide, Nationwide

By NC Political News
ncpoliticalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH—A national campaign to promote workplace safety and health has been declared in North Carolina for the week of Aug. 9–15 by Gov. Roy Cooper and in conjunction with NCDOL, the state’s lead agency for workplace safety and health. The federal “Safe + Sound” campaign, promoted each August, encourages businesses to develop a comprehensive safety and health program to ultimately eliminate hazards and prevent injuries, illnesses and fatalities in the workplace.

www.ncpoliticalnews.com

Comments / 0

