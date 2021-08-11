5 tips for staying healthy as you return to school or work

What's the secret to living a healthy, fit life, with a clear-eyed, calm approach to every day? Starting out with a healthy ritual such as breathing, and then swapping old unhealthy habits for new, healthier ones that bring vital nutrients and minerals to the body to "fill in the gaps." We caught up with what could arguably be called the world's fittest couple: Gabrielle Reece, world-renowned athlete, model, and mother of three, and Laird Hamilton, champion big wave surfer, and entrepreneur, and co-founder of Laird Superfood, who shared their secrets for simple ways to make what are essentially healthy swaps that can improve your health, boost your mood and bolster your overall wellbeing, one functional sip or bite at a time.