Mojo Star set for Newbury on Saturday

 8 days ago
Mojo Star (second right) heads to Newbury to try to lose his maiden tag (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Derby runner-up Mojo Star will attempt to open his account in a maiden at Newbury on Saturday, before bidding for further Classic honours in the Cazoo St Leger.

Trainer Richard Hannon wants to give the Sea The Stars colt a less daunting task first in the Academy Insurance British EBF Maiden Stakes ahead of the world’s oldest Classic at Doncaster next month.

Mojo Star has just had the four careers starts so far. He finished second on his first three, culminating in his tremendous effort at Epsom where he out-ran his odds of 50-1 behind Adayar.

Then three weeks later, he was fifth to Hurricane Lane in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

“He’s going to go to Newbury on Saturday in a mile-and-a-half maiden,” said Hannon.

“He’s in great form. He’s had a break. He’s run in two Derbys. Hopefully this will be easier and a nice stepping stone to go onto the Leger.”

