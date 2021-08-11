Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Update on the latest sports

By Associated Press
newscenter1.tv
 8 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to five, beating the Cleveland Indians 4-3. Oakland moved into sole possession of the top AL wild-card spot, one game ahead of Boston. Indians reliever Nick Wittgren retired the first two batters in the 10th before intentionally walking Matt Olson. Lowrie followed with a double to left field, scoring automatic runner Elvis Andrus.

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Aaron Nola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Vikings#Washington Nationals#Indians#Ap#The Oakland Athletics#The Cleveland Indians 4 3#Tampa Bay#Rays#The Red Sox#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Chicago Cubs#Nl Central#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Phillies#The Texas Rangers#The Seattle Mariners#The San Diego Padres#Marlins#5 All
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Oakland A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the field during Tuesday night’s game after he was hit in the head by a line drive. In the bottom of the second, Bassitt, 32, delivered a pitch to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin made solid contact on the ball and lined it upfield. Disaster ensued.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Officially Announce Quarterback Signing

With Jordan Love currently dealing with a shoulder injury, the Green Bay Packers are bringing back a familiar face at quarterback for their second preseason game. Moments ago, the Packers officially announced that they’ve signed quarterback Jake Dolegala. He was actually released by the team on July 27. After being...
MLBOroville Mercury-Register

Oakland A’s drop first game in critical series against Chicago White Sox

The Oakland A’s and Chicago White Sox met on the South Side with identical records and in different postseason situations. The White Sox are cruising with a 10 game lead in first place in the AL Central. The Oakland A’s have a handful of teams vying for top postseason real estate they hope to hold. In the first of a crucial series that begins a treacherous few weeks for Oakland, the A’s lost 5-2 to the White Sox on Monday night.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Spotlight: Corey Dickerson

Another trade deadline….another acquisition by a contending team of veteran outfielder Corey Dickerson. Blue Jays front office targeted him as a left-handed bench contributor. It is not a left-handed compliment to say Corey Dickerson was simply being Corey Dickerson this weekend. On Friday he pinch hit successfully when called upon...
MLBDaily Record

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and prediction

The San Diego Padres (67-54) fell to the Colorado Rockies (53-66) in the first game of their series Monday, but still have a small lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL's second wild-card spot. The two teams meet again Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Padres vs. Rockiesodds with MLB picks and predictions.
Sportsnewscenter1.tv

Tide tops poll…Bauer hearing…Foul ball settlement

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for fourth time in the past six seasons. The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions. Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters who vote in the poll presented by Regions Bank. Oklahoma is No. 2 with six first-place votes, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson. Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 conferences each have five teams in the Top 25. The ACC and Big 12 each have three.
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox activate Shaw to MLB roster among several roster moves

The Boston Red Sox claimed infielder Travis Shaw off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, and on Monday the team announced he has been activated to the MLB roster. Shaw will wear No. 23. He could make his debut as early as Tuesday when the Red Sox play a doubleheader against the rival Yankees in New York before wrapping up the three-game series Wednesday night.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 8/17/21

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Freddie Freeman put the Atlanta Braves ahead for good in their 12-2 win over the Miami Marlins. The first baseman broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run homer that was followed by Adam Duvall also going deep in the fourth. The series continues tonight in Miami. The St. Louis Cardinals...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Tuesday 8/17/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBThe Eagle-Tribune

Yankees sweep doubleheader to catch Red Sox in standings

NEW YORK — On July 26, the Yankees trailed the Red Sox by 9.5 games in the AL East standings. Barely over three weeks later, that margin has been completely erased, as the Yankees swept Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader to catch the Red Sox. New York won Game 1 by a...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Wednesday

Wednesday offers another full day of baseball, beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET in Cincinnati before calling it a night with a 10:10 p.m. ET start in Chavez Ravine. Of the 15 matchups, only three feature a pair of teams with realistic chances of making the playoffs. The Giants host the Mets in a matinee followed by Yankees entertaining the Red Sox and the Athletic visiting the White Sox.
MLBdyersvillecommercial.com

MLB brings magic to Field of Dreams

Long before Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run gave his team a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees during last week’s MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO game, it was evident that magic was in the air. The first-ever regular-season Major League Baseball game...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Wednesday 8/18/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBoklahoman.com

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Oakland Athletics (68-53) have dropped three in a row to the Chicago White Sox (71-50) as the two clubs finish a four-game series Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Athletics vs. White Soxodds with MLB picks and predictions.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Ranking MLB’s City Connect uniforms

Major League Baseball and Nike introduced the City Connect series this season to shake up uniform design across the sport in the most dramatic fashion since the league introduced the Turn Ahead the Clock alternates in the late 1990s. Nike has been working with each MLB team to craft a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy