Update on the latest sports
UNDATED (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to five, beating the Cleveland Indians 4-3. Oakland moved into sole possession of the top AL wild-card spot, one game ahead of Boston. Indians reliever Nick Wittgren retired the first two batters in the 10th before intentionally walking Matt Olson. Lowrie followed with a double to left field, scoring automatic runner Elvis Andrus.www.newscenter1.tv
Comments / 0