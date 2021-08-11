Cancel
Britain auctions 2.59 mln carbon permits at 47.25 pounds/tonne each

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain auctioned 2,594,000 UK emissions permits at 47.25 pounds ($65.49) a tonne each on Wednesday, the ICE website showed.

Out of 15 bidders, seven were successful and the auction had a cover ratio of 3.95, the data showed.

Britain’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) started trading in May to replace the European Union’s ETS after the country left the bloc.

More than 38 million carbon permits have traded since the launch, the ICE exchange has said.

Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Nord Stream 2's remaining hurdles, ongoing issues

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A German regional court plans to decide on Aug. 25 whether European Union unbundling rules requiring the separation of energy production from transportation and trade apply to the German section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The Gazprom-led consortium building the pipeline to carry...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Top earning bankers shifted from Britain to EU ahead of Brexit

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Britain lost nearly a hundred highly paid bankers ahead of its departure from the European Union, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Wednesday, the latest confirmation of how Brexit has reshaped Europe’s financial sector and tax base. The European Banking Authority (EBA) said in its...
Industrytheloadstar.com

France decides to enforce EU 40-tonne truck limit – seven years on

Shippers have given a mixed response to France’s decision to implement an EU directive limiting cross-border load weights to 40 tonnes. From 1 January 2022, French border forces will begin enforcing EU Directive 96/53/EC, limiting the rolling weight of articulated vehicles with more than four axles to 40 tonnes – seven years after the EC introduced the rule.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

PV covered 10% of EU electricity demand in June and July

In June and July of this year, photovoltaics in the European Union delivered a total of 39 TWh of electricity, according to the British climate protection thinktank Ember – which operated under the name Sandbag until 2020. This production corresponds to about 10% of the region's total electricity demand. Germany and the Netherlands were able to reach 17% and Spain 16%.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russia's agriculture ministry delays grain harvesting data

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry, which usually discloses grain harvesting data daily, has delayed its publication, its website showed on Wednesday. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying it mainly to Africa and the Middle East. It competes with the European Union and Ukraine. The latest...
Economybloombergtax.com

Irish Trade With North Surges as Part of Post-Brexit Trade Boom

Trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland surged in the first half of 2021, demonstrating the impact of customs arrangements put in place as a result of the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. Exports from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland increased 43% in the first...
Energy IndustryNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Britain Launches Plan to Ramp Up ‘Low Carbon' Hydrogen Capacity

Described by the International Energy Agency as a "versatile energy carrier," hydrogen can be produced in a number of ways. The U.K. is targeting 5 gigawatts of "low carbon hydrogen production capacity" by the year 2030. The U.K. government published a new strategy on hydrogen use Tuesday, saying the country's...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

EU awards 12,823 tonnes of wheat quota imports for August

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The European Union has awarded 12,823 tonnes of wheat imports for August under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme, data published by the European Commission on Wednesday showed. That included 6,823 tonnes under reduced-tariff tranches open to various origins and 6,000 tonnes via a duty-free tranche...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Highlands Investments Completes 8.5 Tonne Certified Cannabis Shipment To Europe

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlands Investments, a licensed cultivator of high-quality GAP and ISO 22000 certified cannabis has secured the sale of 8.5 tonnes of its Highlands Pure THC and CBD flower and trim into the European medical cannabis market. This shipment follows a previously successful shipment of 176.5kg of THC flower exported to Europe in April.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Czech grain harvest seen dropping to 6.99 mln tonnes in 2021 -stats office

PRAGUE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's 2021 grain harvest was seen at 6.99 million tonnes in July, 3.4% up from an estimate made in June, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Wednesday. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of July 15. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2020-July 2021-June 2020-final wheat 4,695,678 4,540,585 4,902,414 rye 133,507 125,985 172,364 barley 1,749,901 1,694,567 1,816,182 oats 211,688 208,371 183,357 triticale 203,892 197,808 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 6,994,665 6,767,317 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,079,436 1,071,893 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased by 1.2% to 1,235,253 hectares from 1,250,765 harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller)
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

China July crude imports fall 19.6% on year to 41.2m tonnes

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--China’s crude imports in July stood at 41.24m tonnes, down 19.6% year on year, recording its fourth straight month of decline, official data showed. Total imports in the first seven month fell by 5.6% year on year to 301.8m tonnes, according to China Customs. The decline was largely caused...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China July meat imports at 854,000 tonnes, down 14.43% y/y

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China imported 854,000 tonnes of meat in July, down 14.43% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday, as weak domestic pork prices weighed on demand for imports. Meat imports in the period from January to July totalled 5.93 million tonnes,...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Britain to invest 5 mln stg in climate resilience research

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain has launched a 5 million pound ($7 million) research programme to help better prepare for risks posed by climate change such as heatwaves and floods, the government said on Friday. The move comes a week after scientists warned Britain’s weather is already being hit...
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

August prices of European PVC up by €40-50/tonne for CIS markets

MOSCOW (MRC)--Prices of exported European polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in CIS countries tracked increases of €40-50/tonne for August, according to ICIS-MRC Price report. The August contract price of ethylene was agreed up by €53/tonne from the previous month. Theoretically this allows for discussions of increases around €27/tonne from July in the...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

RBI to conduct two auctions of Rs 25,000 cr each

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposes to conduct two more auctions of Rs 25,000 crore each on August 12 and 26 under G-sec acquisition programme (G-SAP) 2.0. "We will continue to undertake these auctions and other operations like open market operations (OMOs) and...
Industrymilwaukeesun.com

JSPL steel sales total 6.7 lakh tonnes in July

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Thursday its sales in July were up 5 per cent year-on-year and 21 per cent month-on-month to 6.7 lakh tonnes. The sales had totalled 6.4 lakh tonnes during the same month of previous year. At the...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

EU Authorises insect proteins for pig and poultry feed

The International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed (IPIFF) - the umbrella association of the European insect sector in EU’s capital, Brussels - salutes today’s publication in the Official Journal of the European Union of the Commission Regulation (EU) 2021/1372, an act that will authorise the use of processed animal proteins derived from insects (insect PAPs) in poultry and pig feed.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

German court to rule on Nord Stream 2 gas link on Aug. 25

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A German regional court will decide on Aug. 25 whether European Union rules requiring the separation of energy production from transportation and trade must be applied to the Nord Stream 2 (NS 2) gas pipeline, the court’s website showed on Thursday. The ruling will not...

