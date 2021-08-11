Britain auctions 2.59 mln carbon permits at 47.25 pounds/tonne each

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain auctioned 2,594,000 UK emissions permits at 47.25 pounds ($65.49) a tonne each on Wednesday, the ICE website showed.

Out of 15 bidders, seven were successful and the auction had a cover ratio of 3.95, the data showed.

Britain’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) started trading in May to replace the European Union’s ETS after the country left the bloc.

More than 38 million carbon permits have traded since the launch, the ICE exchange has said.