Biden to meet with United Airlines CEO, others on COVID vaccine efforts

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with the chief executives of United Airlines, Kaiser Permanente and others as part of a COVID-19 meeting aimed at finding ways to boost U.S. vaccination rates, a White House official said. Biden is scheduled to meet with leaders of large...

