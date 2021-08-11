Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Visa CEO Underlines Company’s Interest In Facilitating Cryptocurrency Solutions For Global Unbanked

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayment Provider Powering Real-World Digital Asset Transactability. There is no denying that cryptocurrencies are one of the most significant technological advancements in recent years that can disrupt the centralized finance ecosystem globally. With the underlying blockchain technology and a fully decentralized ecosystem, cryptocurrencies can change the global financial sector. Not...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Global Payments#A Visa#Unbanked#Ceo#Fiat#Ftx#Coinzoom Visa Cards#Visa Partner#Mastercard#Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Related
Bentonville, ARCFO.com

Walmart Is Hiring a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead

Multinational retail giant Walmart is looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert to manage its digital currency strategy. According to a new job posting on the company’s website, the person who fills the role of Walmart’s “Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead” will be responsible for developing a strategy and roadmap with respect to digital assets.
Marketscryptopotato.com

MEHH Lunches Payment Solution To Simplify Digital Cryptocurrency Payments

2021 has been the year for cryptocurrency with making attention-grabbing headlines in the news, with companies like MEHH supporting payment with cryptocurrency is just a beginning. While making payments through crypto is becoming increasingly mainstream. The ability to spend cryptocurrency around the world is limited. However, Mehh will be the...
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Utopia P2P Announces Anonymous USD Stablecoin Backed by DAI

Utopia, a decentralized, peer-to-peer ecosystem, the development of which was begun covertly in 2013 and released officially in November of 2019, providing access to secure and surveillance resistant communication and finance, this month launches Utopia USD stablecoin; UUSD. The UUSD stablecoin is built upon Utopia’s serverless, peer-to-peer blockсhain, that currently...
Marketscoingeek.com

CoinGeek blockchain conference to be awarded Continuous Professional Development status

LONDON, August 19, 2021 – For the first time, anyone wanting to learn about Bitcoin and blockchain technology and obtain a recognized accreditation can do so by attending CoinGeek Conferences. With blockchain technology disrupting a multitude of industries, blockchain knowledge is increasingly becoming a sought-after skill in many companies. Attendees can now earn Continuous Professional Development (CPD)/Continuing Education (CE) certificates.
Marketscryptonews.com

UWM Crypto Payments, Binance in Netherlands, Bitstamp Won't List DOGE + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. US mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), previously known as United Shore Financial, will start accepting cryptocurrency payments by the end of this year, Detroit Free Press reported. The company’s CEO Mat Ishbia stated in an earnings call that they are hoping to do it “before anyone in the country,” and that they’re looking at adding support for bitcoin (BTC) first, but with ether (ETH) and other cryptos to follow.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Coinbase Launches Crypto Exchange in Japan

Coinbase today announced the launch of a crypto exchange in Japan, one of the largest digital assets markets worldwide. The launch is said to be part of the company’s global expansion strategy and is carried out in partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)–one of Japan’s leading financial institutions with as many as 40 million customers.
StocksCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Buyers Could Take Profits as Volume Declines

“In response, the Hash-Ribbons, which attempt to model where stress enters the mining market, have commenced another positive cross-over,” Glassnode wrote. “The Hash-Ribbons are formed by taking the 30-day and 60-day moving average of hashrate with the following signals,” as shown in the chart below. The Poly Network cyberattack saga...
EconomyCoinDesk

Philippines’ UnionBank Taps Hex Trust to Test Digital Assets Custody

“We are excited to be the first Philippine bank to pilot a custody service for digital assets for our own employees, overseen by the BSP so that we can prepare the groundwork for a safe and protected system for customers’ digital assets,” Henry Aguda, the bank’s chief technology and operations officer, said.
Economybitcoinist.com

A Review on the Adoption and Regulation of Blockchain by the Leading Global Economies

Blockchain may have started as the supporting technology for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but it is now being adopted across different industries, including gaming and logistics. This nascent technology is changing how the world interacts by introducing decentralized ecosystems that challenge today’s centralized infrastructures. While the adoption of the blockchain...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Ximena Alemán: Co-CEO at Prometeo, the LatAm Fintech Leading Open Banking Adoption, Reveals how They’re Enabling Financial Inclusion

Ximena Alemán, Co-CEO at Prometeo, the Latin American (LatAm) Fintech firm that’s leading Open Banking adoption throughout the region, recently shared key industry insights with Crowdfund Insider. Prometeo recently announced the launch of Spark, which is a free-of-cost program for high-potential startups, Fintechs, as well as small businesses that provide...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Ethereum 2.0 Becomes The Leading Hodler of Ether With $21.5 Billion in Funds

Presently, the staking contract of Eth2 has become the largest holder of Ethereum. Moreover, it is compliant with ERC-20 standards and leads the other projects using the same tokens. The blockchain analytics source Nansen carries that the staking contract of Eth2 has exceeded that of WETH (Wrapped Ethereum) and is...
Economythepaypers.com

The new age of digital banking in Africa

As Africa’s fintech sector is growing rapidly, we discussed with Roy Zakka in order to learn more about the digital transformation roadmap and the trends that are shaping this sector. What are the biggest trends in fintech in Africa and what are the most promising areas of fintech (SaaS, Cloud,...
ComputersCoinDesk

Valid Points: Ethereum 2.0 Trends Toward Decentralization

Tomorrow, the first backward-incompatible upgrade for the Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Chain will be activated on the Pyrmont test network. The upgrade, dubbed “Altair,” will introduce a number of code changes, including increased penalties on validator misbehavior and improved functionality for lightweight versions of Eth 2.0 software. This week, in a...
Industrycrowdfundinsider.com

Trade Finance Network Contour Partners Global Shipping Business Network to Offer All-Digital Trading, Financing, Shipping Solution

“Pandemic-induced lockdowns and the subsequent explosive growth in e-commerce, have pushed the logistics industry to its limits, but inefficient manual processes are still commonplace and are creating bottlenecks.”. GSBN’s blockchain or DLT-powered operating system and its product Cargo Release has been designed to support “highly” efficient and transparent “digital sharing...
MarketsCoinDesk

SuperRare Drops RARE Token to Decentralize NFT Marketplace

The announcement follows a wave of activity in the NFT space. August has been the largest month ever in terms of NFT volume, with competing marketplace OpenSea doing over $1 billion in volume for the month to date. If the market continues to stay hot, there could be another governance token launch from the largest NFT marketplace.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Slush Finance Launches an Autonomous Bitcoin Yield Farming Protocol on the Binance Smart Chain

We are in a time where it is common for us to see Flash-Loan attacks and other DeFi hacks in the headlines, but Slush Finance aims to change that by introducting stakeless BTC Yield Farming allowing holders of the Slush Puppie token to farm bitcoin without using any 3rd Party platform, your SLUSH never leaves your wallet keeping you safe from flash-loan attacks which are common place amongst Yield Farms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy