Method Man brings cannabis line to Colorado just in time for Wu-Tang’s Red Rocks show

Colorado is currently covered in smoke and you can just how smoky it is in western Colorado by taking a look at these pictures. There are wildfires all across the West right now and the smoke is making its way to Colorado. Although there are wildfires burning in Colorado, the majority of the smoke is said to come from out of state. After looking at a map of all of the wildfires in the U.S. we were sad to see that we're nearly surrounded by them.