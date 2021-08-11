Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara, CA | Community Environmental Council Welcomes New Members to the President's Council

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 9, 2021 SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is pleased to announce new members to its President’s Council, a group of past executive directors, board members, founders, and esteemed CEC friends who have given significantly of their time, effort, and resources to the organization. These dynamic community leaders bring a wealth of experience that will propel CEC’s ambitious initiatives for climate action. As active, consistent champions of the organization, they advocate, network, and use their influence to help build continued investment from the community on behalf of CEC.

