Renowned commercial bank Citigroup (NYSE:C) is planning to divest itself of some of its businesses to boost profitability amid its declining financials. But will this strategy allow the company to maintain its position as a top player in the banking space? Read more to find out.Citigroup, Inc. (C) is one of the largest U.S.-based global banks, with a presence in nearly 160 countries. It has more than 200 million customers worldwide and has been recognized by Euromoney as the Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in Asia. Also, C won the Celent’s Model Bank 2021 Award for Commercial Payments, on the strength of its recently launched payments solutions—Citi Global Collect and Citi Global Instant Payments.