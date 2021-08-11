Cancel
A seat not only at the table, the kitchen, too

By Brian Kalimbuka
World Bank Blogs
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn African youth in the year of 2021 said and I quote, “jobs are scarce in Africa.” The definition of a job in this case is an office, formal dress, and at times a reflector with a matching hard hat. But in a setting like Malawi, even the government, the biggest employer, tells you that our value is in farming. They add that the future of this nation is in the hands of the youth. These, I believe, are sentiments shared by many countries in Africa.

