Edwin Calls for a Revival of Sensitivity With Locarno's 'Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash'

Irfana Majumdar’s “Shankar’s Fairies” is an intimate family enterprise in more ways than one. The film revolves around the tight nuclear family of a senior police officer and their major domo in Lucknow, Northern India in 1962; it is based on the childhood memories of her mother Nita Kumar, who is the writer, producer and production designer on the film; and Majumdar’s husband Gaurav Saini serves as associate director and casting director and also plays the police officer. The film is self-financed by the family, and adding to the intimacy is the fact that the house that it was shot in...