Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Turn Your Pumpkin Into A Giant, Creepy Spider This Fall

By Travis Sams
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Target is selling a kit that lets you turn your pumpkins into giant spiders this Halloween. I know, I know...it's only August. Why should we already be talking about Halloween and fall things? Why not?! It's never too early to get in the Halloween spirit! I mean I was just at the store yesterday and they already had Halloween candy and a few decorations on the shelves. If they're selling them, it's perfectly acceptable to talk about them!

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Spider#Giant Pumpkin#Pumpkin Spice#Spiders#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Food & Drinkswfxb.com

Cup Noodles to Release Pumpkin Spice Flavor this Fall

We’re still a month-and-a-half from fall. But here’s something to look forward to…or not. Someone decided pumpkin spice ramen is a thing people might want. Cup Noodles just announced they’re selling a new pumpkin spice flavor this autumn. It’ll be available nationwide at Walmart beginning in October.
Home & Gardenlizmarieblog.com

30+ Cozy Pumpkins To Get You Ready For Fall!

I know I know…it’s only August, but I am ready to start thinking about Fall! Some may say it’s too early, but this is the perfect time to start planning your fall decor and maybe even start purchasing a few things! What better way to start thinking about Fall decor than a cozy pumpkin round-up! There are so many cozy pumpkins on the market currently; different textures, sizes, and colors. Even cozy pumpkins that double as pillows! I like to collect all of my fall decor supplies ahead of time so for the day that I’m ready to decorate, I have everything ready and just need to style. If you’re interested in further Fall Inspirations, click here [HERE] to see past fall blog posts.
Lifestyleromper.com

24 Halloween Baby Names For Your Little Pumpkin

Halloween isn’t for everyone. Plenty of people prefer to skip right over the ghoulish month of October in favor of Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities. But for the number of nostalgic devotees, these Halloween names for babies are a spooktacular way to honor the holiday they love the most. Alternatively, if your due date is on or around October 31, a Halloween-inspired baby name may be just what the doctor (Frankenstein) ordered.
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

30 Best Trader Joe's Pumpkin Foods to Stock Your Kitchen With This Fall

When someone mentions fall, you might hear the sound of leaves crunching beneath your feet, feel the crisp rush of autumn air, or smell the decadent scent of your favorite fall candles wafting through your home. Maybe you dream of fun fall activities, like visiting a pumpkin patch with friends and watching classic fall movies with family. If you're a fall foodie, though, there's only one thing on your mind when autumn arrives: Trader Joe's pumpkin foods.
Drinkssunset.com

6 Satisfying Pumpkin Beers for Fall

Pumpkin flavor rules the fall. Warm up to the chilling season with one of these spiced pumpkin ales. Love or hate it—pumpkin flavor is a huge part of the fall season. The taste can invoke cool Halloween nights, colorful leaves, and Thanksgiving tables filled with familiar faces. We’ve had our share of pies, seeds, and lattes but some might be looking for a new side of pumpkin.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Pumpkin Spice Fans Will Love The Two New Items Starbucks Is Introducing For The Fall

How do you know exactly when summer ends and fall begins? You know when fall begins because that's when Starbucks drops its Pumpkin Spice Latte and reportedly, fall begins on August 24 this year. Although officially, Starbucks has yet to announce the date when it will roll out its fall menu and pumpkin-based treats this year, unofficially, a lot of rumors have been doing the rounds.
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Want to Grow Giant Pumpkins? Have You Tried This Trick Yet?

There are SO many different types of pumpkins available to grow or decorate your pad. We are blessed in the Yakima Valley to get to enjoy pick your own pumpkin patches where I was introduced to goblin pumpkins, fairy tale pumpkins, and the mini variety but I've never tried growing my own until this year. Covid-19 for the win, the yard has been receiving the type of love it's been craving for years and I can't wait to see how big this pumpkin is going to be!
RestaurantsPosted by
Red Tricycle

Dunkin’ Is Bringing the Pumpkin in New Fall Menu

Who cares if it’s still August? In our hearts, it’s pumpkin time!. To celebrate the imminent fall season, Dunkin’ is dropping its updated autumn menu this Wed. Aug. 18. The offerings will include a mix of brand new coffee and food items, in addition to bringing back several signature items from years past.
PetsSkeptoid

Your Turn Yet Again

Today we have the second part in our roundup of listener stories, where you send in a story telling of the weirdest, most unexplainable thing that's ever happened to you, and I take my best crack at explaining what I think might have happened. Am I right? Maybe, but probably not; but at least I hope to stimulate some thought, or maybe together we can think of a possible explanation that either one of us alone might not have considered.
PetsReal Simple

This $9 Fruit Fly Trap Caught a Disgusting Amount of Bugs in My Kitchen Overnight

Fruit flies are some of the most annoying household pests to deal with in the summer, because once you have one, you'll quickly get dozens. I suffered a fruit fly infestation after bringing home farmers' market peaches and tomatoes, and I was totally overwhelmed by the swarm of tiny flies. So I took to Amazon to find a quick solution to my fruit fly problem.
Home & GardenOrange Leader

OrangeYouBold: Decorating for Fall with pumpkins

Hello beautiful people. I hope you had a great weekend. Fall is around the corner, and I am not rushing it, but I did create a craft under $5 just for fall. Keep your eye open for a new craft corner with inexpensive crafts and all the details on where you can find the supplies. I will be transparent and tell you that I have started decorating for fall. I would love to enjoy my holiday décor for as long as possible this year. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brings me.
GardeningBHG

7 Adorable Pumpkin Planters to Showcase Your Plants in This Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As the weather cools down and the leaves begin to change colors in the fall, it's the perfect time to update your home with some cozy autumn decor. Sure, gourds are not a new concept when it comes to decorating for the season, but pumpkin-shape planters are even better than just your typical tickets because they double as homes for your favorite houseplants. You could also use them as containers for candy or to hold other bits and baubles. Plus, you'll be able to display these cute pots throughout the entire season, including during Halloween and Thanksgiving.
RestaurantsPosted by
WGAU

Dunkin’ unveils fall pumpkin-flavored menu early

CANTON, Mass. — It is still warm in many parts of the country, but Dunkin’ is already preparing for cooler weather. And with autumn and Halloween seemingly around the corner, the Massachusetts-based doughnut and coffee chain released its new fall menu. Pumpkins will play a major part. In a news...
AnimalsSunderland Echo

Keep flies from entering your home with genius 1p coin, herbs and oil tricks

After months of rain the UK has finally been enjoying some much needed sunshine, with temperatures reaching a scorching 30C during this week’s heatwave. The heat may have died off a bit over the weekend, but the weather is still forecast to remain warm meaning more sweltering nights with the windows wide open can be expected.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Hogwarts Legacy Is Hiding a Terrifying Giant Spider In Its Cover Art

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming magical RPG set in the school from the Harry Potter series, may not be coming until next year. But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, predicting, and picking apart the game’s official media. And Reddit user General-Discount-305 has discovered a rather nasty secret hidden on the official artwork. If you look in the far right-hand side of this art, you can see, hiding in some kind of shrubbery, is an enormous spider.
Food & DrinksETOnline.com

Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall

The season of pumpkin spice is practically here -- and the proof is in all of the fall decorations and pumpkin spice-centric goodies that have already been released. Stores like Home Depot now have their Halloween decorations up. The fall menu from Dunkin' is set to debut Aug. 18 and will feature the signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, Apple Cider Donut and a new Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew. And while, for many, autumn can't officially begin until Starbucks' famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is back on the menu, fall-lovers won't need to wait much longer, as the decadent drink is expected to return by Aug. 24.

Comments / 0

Community Policy