Turn Your Pumpkin Into A Giant, Creepy Spider This Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As the weather cools down and the leaves begin to change colors in the fall, it's the perfect time to update your home with some cozy autumn decor. Sure, gourds are not a new concept when it comes to decorating for the season, but pumpkin-shape planters are even better than just your typical tickets because they double as homes for your favorite houseplants. You could also use them as containers for candy or to hold other bits and baubles. Plus, you'll be able to display these cute pots throughout the entire season, including during Halloween and Thanksgiving.